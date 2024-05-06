Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippines’ high-level delegation opens PH Pavillion at Arabian Travel Market

The Philippines has officially launched its Pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market 2024, led by a high-level delegation from the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Heading the team is Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Maria Christina Garcia Frasco, alongside Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakr, Assistant Secretaries Verna Buensuceso and Rica Bueno, as well as Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, and select members from the House of Representatives. This includes Hon. Angelica Natasha Co Representative, Party List – BHW; Hon. Kristine Singson-Meehan – Deputy Speaker, and District Representative, Ilocos Sur, 2nd District; Hon. Rachel Marguerite B. Del Mar, District Representative, Cebu City, 1st District; and Hon. Midy N. Cua District Representative, Quirino, Lone District.

The opening ceremony marked the beginning of the Philippines’ showcase at the event, highlighting the country’s commitment to promoting its tourism treasures to a global audience, particularly to the residents of the Gulf countries.

Latest data from the tourism department shows that 10% of visitors arriving in the country at the beginning of 2024 are from the GCC, especially from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

DOT Secretary Frasco expressed her excitement, stating, “The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) stands as the premier global event for the Middle East’s inbound and outbound travel industry, boasting a remarkable 30-year legacy.”

“Our active participation in this esteemed show spans over two decades. In the previous year, our presence at ATM resulted in an impressive revenue of over 1 BILLION pesos, achieved with just 16 private sector sellers. This phenomenal success marked our standout performance in 2023, setting a new benchmark for our accomplishments at the event,” she said, emphasizing the importance of the event for Philippine tourism.

The attendees of the event also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between DOT and Megaworld, one of the largest property developers in the Philippines.

The Pavilion offers attendees a glimpse into the diverse attractions of the Philippines, from stunning beaches to vibrant cities, providing a taste of Filipino hospitality and culture.

This year, one of the main highlights of the tourism campaign is wellness and the country’s halal and Muslim-friendliness.

With sights set on surpassing last year’s record-breaking achievements, where the event garnered over US$3 billion in sales, the Philippine delegation aims to invite more visitors to explore our country’s world-renowned destinations for travel, leisure, and business.

The Philippine Pavilion will be open throughout the event from May 6 to May 9.

