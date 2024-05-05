Reader’s Digest closes UK operations after 86 years

Reader’s Digest magazine is closing its operations in the UK after 86 years.

Eva Mackevic, the magazine’s editor-in-chief of six years, announced on LinkedIn how the “Reader’s Digest UK has come to an end.”

“After 86 wonderful years, I am very sad to share that Reader’s Digest UK has come to an end,” Mackevic wrote in her post.

She also explained how Reader’s Digest UK could not keep up with the magazine publishing landscape. “Unfortunately, the company just couldn’t withstand the financial pressures of today’s unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade,” Mackevic said.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible colleagues, writers, PRs, and brands I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with over the years,” she said. “Your passion and expertise have made this journey unforgettable, and I’ve been fortunate enough to make some amazing friends along the way,” she added.

Additionally, she tackled the issue of writers awaiting payment for their contributions: “To any writers awaiting payment for their work, I’ve been assured that the insolvency practitioners are working to communicate with everyone about the next steps,” Mackevic said. “I sincerely hope this process goes smoothly and swiftly for you.”

“Thank you all for your support and camaraderie throughout this journey. Here’s to new beginnings and exciting ventures ahead,” she concluded.

Reader’s Digest was first published in the United States in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace and Lila Bell Wallace and later on became a popular gemeral-interest magazine across the world.