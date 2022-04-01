WEMART’s Tasty Yue Restaurant to offer delivery services starting April 1

Ever since WEMART officially launched the Tasty Yue Restaurant, many customers have been requesting the restaurant to have delivery services to make it more convenient for them to enjoy delicious and tasty Asian dishes any time.

This April, Tasty Yue Restaurant will surely fulfill their cravings as it opens up for delivery services! Now, it’s easier for you to enjoy savory viands and delicacies from Tasty Yue Restaurant by simply ordering via WeChat at +971 50 843 0678 or WhatsApp at +971 50 843 0678.

The best part? Delivery is free of charge as long as you meet their minimum of AED 48 per order if you live within five kilometers of Tasty Yue Restaurant at Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building, Shop 2-1, Dubai Investment Park 1 – Dubai (beside WEMART DIP branch). Meanwhile, those who live beyond that vicinity will pay a small charge of only AED 8 on top of what they will order.

Diners and those who will order their dishes for delivery are set to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes!

Here’s the list you shouldn’t miss:

Fried Lobster Rice. Specializing in the fresh taste of the sea, Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant offers their special rice with lobsters and shredded eggs

Peking Duck. Enjoy the iconic taste of the orient with the Peking Duck that’s drenched with special sauces.

In addition, Tasty Yue also provides two delicious dishes that you should try which includes the Foie Gras Fried Rice with Vegetables and the Steamed Prawn Dumplings!

Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant prides itself with a huge variety of “seafood processing” food. Diners can select from WEMART’s live seafood options on demand such as King Crabs, Mud Crabs, Scallops, Razor Clams, Australian Red Lobster, Geoduck, Grouper, Eel, Live Shrimps, Abalone, and more!

All in all, there are lots of new delicious food items that UAE residents can savor in Tasty Yue Restaurant when it holds its grand opening, so be sure to visit Tasty Yue Restaurant at the Dubai Investment Park this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai