GMA Pinoy TV’s “Stronger Together” concert thrills UAE’s international audiences in a one-night-only variety concert

GMA Pinoy TV brings a fun-filled evening for Kapuso Abroad in the UAE as the global Expo 2020 Dubai closes with three of its most-talented artists – Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose, The Clash: Season 3 Champion Jessica Villarubin, and Kapuso’s Newest Leading Man Xian Lim.

Themed “Stronger Together”, the evening marked GMA Pinoy TV’s first-ever international concert after the pandemic. The concert began with a masterful rendition of the national anthems of the UAE and the Philippines by the Dubai Filipino Overseas Chorale, followed by a collaborative number of United Cebuanos Folkloric Dance Ensemble, MDM Dance Group, and Filipino WCOPA Singers of GMA’s Kapuso theme song.

The Clash: Season 3 champion Jessica Villarubin impressed the audience with her powerful voice that rocked the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and lured surrounding onlookers to her performances and renditions of pop songs.

Xian Lim, Kapuso’s newest leading man, enthralled audiences with his charisma and musical talent with remixes from Eraserheads and other pop bands. He also showcased his prowess in piano and serenaded the audiences with his ballad performances.

Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose proved her worth for her title with a variety of musical talents she showcased on the global stage – jiving to the fast beats and transitioning to slow, soulful rhythms, and surprising audiences with her adept rap skills during the performance of GMA Pinoy TV’s “Stronger Together” theme song.

Adding ambiance to the evening’s event was a grand display of fashionable couture from Dubai-based fashion designer and The Filipino Times Awards 2018 Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year Ryan Pacioles of Atelier Zuhra.

Jessica and Julie Anne each wore three of Pacioles’ works. Jessica donned a black dress, a peach feather gown, and ended her performance in a silver mosaic dress. Julie Anne, for her part, wore a mini black dress with feathers, another purple layered silk organza gown, and a gold mosaic gown for her final performance. Meanwhile, Xian Lim donned Pacioles’ white suit with white acrylics.

The evening was capped off with a variety of performances from all three Kapuso stars including local talents in their rendition of GMA Pinoy TV’s theme song: “Stronger Together”.