Grasp your memories in actual printed pictures with instax mini Evo

One of the most common problems among Filipinos is that whenever they take photos through their smartphone, it’s often left and eventually forgotten after several days and weeks.

Now, Filipinos can immediately print their memories through Fujifilm’s latest camera – the instax mini Evo: A two-in-one camera and smartphone printer where users can easily tweak their photos with lens and film effects with over 100 combinations to be explored.

The “mini Evo’s” versatile shooting effects may be flexibly paired enable users to express and portray their ideas through instax prints. These include ten lens effects, including “Soft Focus” and “Light Leak,” as well as ten film effects, including

“Monochrome” and “Retro,” are included in the “mini Evo.” Users may mix and match these two sorts of effects to produce 100 distinct shooting effects, allowing them to communicate their feelings through instax prints.

Its classic yet sophisticated look and feel is the first-ever instax camera that has a print lever, lens dial, and film dial. Users may pick shooting effects with the dials and print with the lever, allowing them to enjoy the delight of producing photographic art with analog operations.

The best part? The instax mini evo has integrated its smartphone app which will greatly boost the fun and enjoyment of taking photos through your phone that you can now print in your instax.

The “DIRECT PRINT” capability enables the “mini Evo” to be used as a smartphone printer, printing images shot with your handheld device. For the first time, the app includes the “SAVE PRINTED IMAGES” feature, which allows users to save a photo printed with the “mini Evo” on a smartphone as an image adorned with an instax frame, allowing them to easily share photos with popular instax frames on social media.

Fujifilm’s instax mini Evo will be available at USD 199 + VAT. The mini film’s price will vary as per your preferred retailer.