Win up to two additional Big Ticket entries for free with Big Ticket’s Countdown Bonanza for “The Fantastic 15 Million”

Big Ticket’s Countdown Bonanza will give you more chances of winning The Fantastic 15 million.

Big Ticket is pleased to launch the Countdown Bonanza promotion from Tuesday 29th March (12:01 am) to Wednesday 30th March (11:59pm) for customers who buy 2 get 1 free. Customers will have a chance to win a pair of tickets for the Big Ticket raffle draw series 238, where they could be winning The Fantastic AED 15 Million, AED 1 million or other life changing cash prizes. Not only that, but the same tickets will give everyone a chance to enter the weekly AED300,000 electronic draw taking place on 1st April.

What are you waiting for? Hurry and buy your Big Ticket with the buy 2 get 1 free promotion during this Countdown Bonanza period and be one of the 15 lucky customers to win a pair of tickets. The lists of the winners will be posted on Thursday 31st March on the Big Ticket official website www.bigticket.ae and social media platforms. Best of luck to all our Big Ticket customers.

Big Ticket would like to inform our customers that the live draw timing will be changed to 8pm instead of 7:30pm for the live draw on 3rd April. You can always watch the Big Ticket live draw on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Make it a date to watch the Big Ticket live draw on April 3rd at 8 PM where we will be making two guaranteed millionaires. One lucky winner will be winning The Fantastic AED 15 Million, followed by the second lucky winner who will be winning a whopping AED 1 Million plus winners of the huge cash and the luxurious Maserati Levante. Also don’t forget, if you bought the ticket combo of 1 Big Ticket and 1 Dream Car ticket throughout March, we will be announcing the lucky winner who will be taking home a Big Ticket every month for the next 12 months.

Finally, for Big Ticket Social media fans, we have very exciting games awaiting them and two lucky followers will have a chance of winning up to AED 5000 cash. All those exciting prizes and so much more will be happening on April 3rd at 8pm so make sure to tune in!

IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th March & Draw Date – 9th March (Wednesday)

Promotion 2: 9th- 16th March & Draw Date – 17th March (Thursday)

Promotion 3: 17th – 24th March & Draw Date 25th March (Friday)

Promotion 4: 25th – 31st March & Draw Date 1st April (Friday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

