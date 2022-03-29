Capture your favourite Ramadan moments with HUAWEI nova 9 SE

Spending time with loved ones is always fun, but even more so in Ramadan. In fact, everything is a lot more exciting in Ramadan with all the delicious Iftars, evening hangouts, and late-night chit-chats. That’s also why this month is filled with a lot of opportunities for all kinds of pictures and videos to make these memories last forever. Selfies with friends and family, close-ups of delicious Iftar tables, etc. But if you want to shoot great snaps and videos, not just okay ones, it takes some creativity and a good camera.

With their latest smartphone, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, Huawei have unveiled one of the most exciting mid-range smartphones of the season, with pre-orders in the UAE increasing seven times compared to it is predecessor. Balancing both form and function, the boasts a High-Res AI Quad Camera system, 66W fast charging, and a FullView Display in a sleek and slim design. Here are some tips that you can use to snap some incredible pictures of Iftars and Suhours with this brilliant smartphone.

Experience the extraordinary with 108MP High-Res Photography

Those lovely Iftar gatherings, humorous chatter with our family and loved ones, and children making paper lanterns. All these are amazing moments that you want to keep forever. Nobody can freeze time, but you can still hold on to those moments with pictures. You can capture all your precious Ramadan moments in crystal clear detail with the 108MP AI Quad Camera on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE. The high resolution can help you crop in and reframe your pictures without losing quality.

Most of the photo-worthy events in Ramadan happen after nightfall, which in turn means less light. Luckily, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is equipped with a 1/1.52-inch large sensor with excellent resolution and light sensitivity. This results in exquisite picture quality and better low-light performance. Besides the wide-angle camera, there are also the ultra-wide-angle and macro cameras if you want to change up the feel of your pictures. Ultra-wide-angle is what you need to fit all the guests in one frame. Try the macro camera if you want to take pictures of the sweets and dishes in more interesting ways. It can be real fun!

The awesome thing about the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is that even the front selfie camera can shoot excellent pictures at night. So, it doesn’t matter whether you are shooting selfies in backlit or low light conditions; everybody in the frame will look amazing regardless. Also, the selfie camera has a wide enough field of view to fit lots of people in the frame. Sounds perfect for those group selfies with all your friends and family, right?!

Never run out of power

You will have more time to play games, watch your favourite series and so on during Ramadan. All of these require a lot of power. But you don’t have to worry about running out of battery when you have the power of 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge. It will only take you 15 minutes the charge the phone up to 66% and just 36 minutes to fill up the battery completely. That’s enough power for several hours of entertainment in a short charging session.

Be as creative as it can be

The Creative Vlogging features on this phone make it easy for you to shoot from multiple perspectives and combine them together in single footage. Thanks to Continuous Front/Rear Recording, you can switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing you to fluidly capture the story in a single video file. Dual-View Video recording allows you to showcase your live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required. Similarly, when you want to show the big picture and more detail, you can capture a wide-angle and close-up shot simultaneously using the 108MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. After all the shooting is done, use the preinstalled Petal Clip app to add a bit of artistic flair to your videos.

Super cool EMUI 12 features to simplify your life

With EMUI 12, you can enjoy a buttery smooth experience even after using the device for a long period of time. Thanks to One Hop Connection via near field communications (NFC), the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can pair with other Huawei devices directly, providing an expanded view that is perfect for the entire household watching Ramadan shows and series. When pairing the HUAWEI nova 9 SE with a Huawei smartwatch, speaker or HUAWEI MateView, the experience is intuitive and effortless.

Last but not least, the phone comes with the trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Special Ramadan Promotion:

Now UAE shoppers can enjoy a Special Huawei Ramadan Promotions on Huawei product line-up including the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE priced at 1199 AED in colours Midnight Black, Crystal Blue and Pearl White. The Ramadan Promotion avails gifts with purchase.