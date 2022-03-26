Expat who purchased Big Ticket with 19 friends bags AED 300,000 from weekly draw

Mr. Fahad Malik wins AED 300,000 with Big Ticket!!

Mr. Fahad Malik is Big Ticket’s latest winner taking home a cash prize of AED 300,000 in the 3rd weekly draw of the month.

When Big Ticket representatives spoke to Mr. Fahad, he said “Receiving a call from Richard and Bouchra was an early EID present for me. I purchased this ticket with 19 of my friends some of whom really need the money. This money couldn’t have come at a better time for some of us. Thank you, Big Ticket for this amazing surprise.”

Mr. Fahad will also stand a chance of winning the Fantastic AED 15 Million, AED 1 Million second prize and 3 other life-changing cash prizes during the live draw on 3rd April.

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Next Promotion : 25th – 31st March & Draw Date 1st April (Friday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

