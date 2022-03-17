Kapuso stars Julie Anne San Jose, Jessica Villarubin, and Xian Lim to headline GMA Pinoy TV concert at Expo 2020 Dubai

GMA Pinoy TV, the international flagship channel of GMA Network Inc., brings three of its highly-sought-after talents to the Expo 2020 Dubai to bring overseas Filipinos an unforgettable evening of music and melody!

This March 30, Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose, “The Clash” Season 3 Grand Champion Jessica Villarubin, and Kapuso Leading Man Xian Lim, will perform timeless classics and the latest hits at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre stage in the event entitled: Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV @ Expo 2020 Dubai. Doors open at 8PM and the show starts at 9PM.

Julie Anne has made her mark in the Philippines’ music industry as the youngest recipient to date of the Diamond Record Award from the Philippine Association of Record Industry for her self-titled album, which has sold over 150,000 copies. Her ‘Limitless’ concerts, ‘Breathe’ and ‘Heal’ have enthralled Filipinos and global audiences. She is truly limitless with her multiple hats as a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and multi-instrumentalist.

“I’m excited to be part of Expo 2020 Dubai. It thrills me much to travel again in Dubai and to be performing again in front of a live audience. Hope this event will continue to

inspire each and everyone especially our frontliners as we all make a step forward for a better future,” said Julie Anne.

Jessica Villarubin wowed Filipino audiences when she won the title of Grand Champion during the third season of GMA 7’s ‘The Clash.’ The 25-year-old “Power Cebuana Diva of the Philippines” impressed Filipinos worldwide with her soulful rendition of Wency Cornejo’s “Habang May Buhay.”

“This is another dream come true for me. When I got the news that I will be part of a show in Dubai, mixed emotions po talaga. I feel so blessed and grateful. This is my first time to perform abroad so I’m really excited to meet ang ating mga Kapuso sa Dubai at makapag-perform muli in front of a live audience,” Jessica shared.

Xian Lim captured the hearts of Filipino women with his chinito charm, winning the title of TV Actor of the Year from 2020’s 2nd VP Choice Awards. He has also showcased his talent in music, with several albums from 2012 including ‘So It’s You,’ ‘XL2,’ and ‘Key of X.’

“It’s such an honor to be part of the Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV @ Expo 2020 Dubai. I’m looking forward to seeing all our Kapuso in Dubai. It’s been two years since my last on-stage performance in front of a crowd so this is truly a big moment for me,” the leading man quipped.

Follow GMA Pinoy TV (facebook.com/gmapinoytv) and TFT on social media to know how you can join our upcoming contest to win tickets to the event and a chance to attend an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Kapuso artists.