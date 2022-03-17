Explore your own ‘sanctuary’ down South with Sta. Lucia Land

Convenience and accessibility, as well as proximity to nature, the availability of adjacent parks or large open spaces, and even the incorporation of designs that bring the outside in, have all become priority for individuals looking to buy their very own home.

For OFWs, they prefer a house or condo with a community that can give them with a holistic lifestyle that is healthy, safe, and productive. But most of all, it should be a house and community that can legitimately be described as a quiet sanctuary.

Sta. Lucia Land understands what it takes to provide a real sanctuary since it has been doing so for quite some time. Its parent company, the Sta. Lucia Group, has been creating homes and communities for more than five decades, with a diversified portfolio that includes lake and golf communities, resort-themed residences, farm lots, condotels, lots, and house-and-lot units.

The corporation continues to improve on these developments, which have subsequently supplied inhabitants with houses and communities that are appropriate for the times.

For example, among its most popular developments now are lakefront villages and agricultural lots, which proved to be the best investments during the epidemic. These settings have helped one to strike the proper mix between enjoying life’s modern comforts and the peaceful atmosphere of rural and suburban areas.

Catalina Lake Residences in Batangas, La Alegria in Silay, Negros Occidental, and The Lake at St. Charbel in Dasmarinas, Cavite are among those that have been demonstrated to provide an excellent living and breathing area, thanks to its lush flora, open spaces, and peaceful view of the lake.

Meanwhile, prospective owners of Sta. Lucia’s La Huerta Farms and Residences in Laguna will be able to enjoy the beauty of nature brought about by picturesque vistas such as the majestic mountains of Makiling and Tagaytay, the historical Laguna Lake, and lush fields of Canlubang.

