PH to forge stronger ties with UAE businesses through PEZA’s ‘Global Biz’ in Abu Dhabi

The Philippines invites UAE-based businesses to set their sights on working, collaborating, and expanding their business portfolio in South East Asia through an upcoming virtual forum this March.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), which is the top investment promotion agency of Philippine government, will be featuring Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, in its upcoming edition of its highly-successful ‘Global Biz’ series to invite Emirati and expat business owners based in the UAE to explore opportunities that await them in the Philippines.

Themed “Thinking Global, Acting Local”, the Global Biz virtual forum will take place this coming March 28. Individuals are invited to register through the link: https://bit.ly/GBAbuDhabi_Registration

Speakers include Philippine Ambasador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, H.E. Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State to the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and H. E. Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi UAE Ambassador to the Philippines.

PEZA’s own visionary – the ever dynamic and strong-willed– Brigadier General Dr. Charito Plaza, MNSA PhD. will be delivering her keynote speech titled: |Doing Business in PEZA: Investment Opportunities for the Emirati Business Community”.

For her part, BGen Dr. Plaza, underscores the importance of 2022 as an opportunity for homegrown UAE businesses to grow on the back of a country in South East Asia that has witnessed a 5.6% GDP growth in 2021 and is expected to surpass its pre-pandemic numbers up to 7.1 per cent this 2022.

“UAE-based businesses can tap the Philippines as its key market in the South East Asian region with its competent, driven, and young employment market alongside its strategic position, bountiful lands, and conducive environmental and investment climate. This abundance of both human and natural resources makes the Philippines an accessible hub for trade and commerce that sets it apart from other countries in this part of the world,” said PEZA Chief Plaza.

PEZA heralds its investment campaign dubbed in Filipino as “Galing Pinas, Galing Pinas” which means “Made in the Philippines is the Best,” and “The Philippines is Best to Invest in”.

BGen Dr. Plaza’s keynote speech will be followed by Prof. Gau Raganit, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region, for his talk on “Investment Prospects and Priorities of Abu Dhabi Business Community” .

Panel guests include PEZA officials; Commercial Attaché Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong of the Department of Trade and Industry – Philippine Trade and Investment Centre in Dubai; Michael Cairns, President of Black & White Middle East (Philippines), Inc.; Mark Evans, President of Dreamscape Networks, Inc.; as well as representatives from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, the UAE Embassy to the Philippines, and the Abu Dhabi Business Chamber.

The panel discussions will also be moderated by PEZA’s Promotions and Public Relations Group (PPRG) Group Manager Mr. Aleem Siddiqui M. Guiapal, with closing remarks to be conveyed by PEZA’S Deputy Director General for Finance and Administration Justo Porfirio Ll. Yusingco.

To register for PEZA’s virtual forum, proceed to: https://bit.ly/GBAbuDhabi_Registration