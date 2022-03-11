LOOK: Huge servings of delicious Filipino food await Pinoys at Rove City Walk Hotel

A new foodie experience awaits Filipinos in Dubai where they can savor delicious dishes from the Philippines with a new twist, served in big, big plates!

The ongoing Philippines Food Festival at Rove City Walk Hotel takes Filipinos back to the kitchens of the Philippines with entire servings of a multitude of viands coming from all around the country! Each main course item will be presented to your table on large platters that may be eaten alone or shared with friends and family.

Adding to the excitement of the Philippines Food Festival at Rove City Walk Hotel are two special grazing buffet tables – one for starters, and the other, for desserts!

To help whet your appetite for the exciting culinary journey ahead, Rove has prepared both cold and hot Filipino food starters such as ‘Kilawing Mindanao’ (ceviche), ‘Ensaladang Mangga at Dilis’ (mango salad), ‘Kropek’ (prawn crackers), ‘Lumpiang Pancit’ (vegetable noodle spring roll) and others.

Large platters for everyone

Some of the iconic Filipino dishes that will be served during the 15-day Philippines Food Festival at Rove City Walk Hotel include ‘Tadyang ng Baka Humba’ (short ribs sweet stew), ‘Chicken Inasal’ (charcoal chicken thigh in lemongrass), ‘Escabecheng Apahap’ (crispy-fried seabass with sweet & sour sauce), ‘Ginataang Hipon’ (coconut milk shrimp stew), and more!

Popular Filipino desserts such as the ‘Leche Flan’ (milk custard), ‘Buko Pandan’ (coconut and jelly with sweet cream), ‘Mais con Hielo’ (corn with shaved ice and milk), ‘Turon’ (sweet crispy banana rolls) and other delicacies will also be available at a separate grazing table, to give a sweet ending to your culinary journey in the Philippines.

Home to a co-working space and a strategic location at the heart of the city, Rove City Walk Hotel and its signature restaurant, the Daily is a proud partner of the Philippines Food Festival, offering its very own Filipino culinary journey which will feature various traditional delicacies with a modern twist, created by internationally-renowned award winning Filipino culinary ambassador Chef John Buenaventura.

Running from 5 to 19 March 2022 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the hotel will offer a special, curated buffet for only AED 99 per person.