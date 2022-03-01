TFT Reach

Domino’s MENAP region master franchisee Alamar Foods launches the 50th branch in UAE

Are you ready to add an exciting pit stop to your next adventure, or for a fun night out with your favourite pizza brand? Family and friends, kids of all ages are welcome to feast their hearts out at Domino’s newest branch located on Al Qudra Road which was launched on 1st March 2022.

With more than 500 Domino’s stores in over 11 markets, Alamar Foods is proud to add this branch to its growing portfolio. The new store is located on Al Qudra Road in the up-and-coming Nshama Town Square Community Centre making this branch a favourite for happy campers and road trippers on their way to Al Qudra lake.

To celebrate the launch, Alamar with Domino’s held an event on opening day and showcased their new store. The event took place from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 PM. Attendees can tuck into a freshly made piping hot pizza with a wide range of delectable sides and desserts. To add to the excitement, Domino’s gave away free pizzas to the first 50 customers on the day. But that’s not where the celebrations ended, Domino’s is launching a special offer that includes 2 large pizzas for AED50 valid on www.dominos.com from the opening date until March 7, 2022. This special opening aligns with UAE’s 50th year anniversary.

The event was attended by Ibrahim al Jammaz – Chairman of the board of Directors of Alamar Foods, along with Filippo Sgattoni – Group Chief Executive Officer of Alamar Foods and Shobhit Tandon – Chief Operating Officer – Domino’s International Markets at Alamar Foods in addition to the best of Dubai’s F&B media and bloggers.

“Alamar is committed to giving back and helping the UAE’s community grow in celebration for their constant loyalty and support”, said Al Jammaz. “We are pleased to announce the opening of Domino’s 50th store in the United Arab Emirates. This is a significant milestone for Alamar in general and Domino’s in specific in the Middle East, just as UAE’s 50th anniversary is significant for the region”, added Sgattoni.

