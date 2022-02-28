PANDORA launches first collab with Marvel

It’s time to assemble your heroes in jewellery form as Pandora announces its exciting new collaboration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Enter the action-packed world of heroes, discover their strengths and get ready to channel the spirit of adventure with the first ever MARVEL x Pandora collection, launching on February 17th.

A universe full of aspiration, dreams and action, MARVEL x Pandora is inspired by the iconic characters from the MARVEL Universe who teach us that real heroes use their strengths to make a difference. The collection features charms that represent each of The Avengers with incredibly intricate designs that symbolise both their personalities and their values.

Working closely with MARVEL artists to truly capture what each hero stands for, Pandora’s craftsmanship and use of metal, texture and highly detailed enamel work realistically recreates the heroes’ suits for a true likeness, while an engraving of each character’s signature phrase encapsulates their strengths in just a few words.

Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora, comment, “We were fascinated by The Avengers’ heroism, strength and vulnerability. These heroes encourage us to use our voices and harness our powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to create the world we want to see. Celebrating what you stand for and voicing the things you love is what connects the Marvel and Pandora universes.”

To celebrate the collaboration and collection launch, Pandora is bringing an exciting new digital experience to life that will provide an innovative way to connect with the world of collecting Pandora charms and the legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this immersive challenge inspired by the iconic films, fans must assemble a team of heroes to take on a multi-level mission to save the universe.

Express your love for the MARVEL universe and show the world what you stand for with the MARVEL x Pandora collection. Pandora believes in heroes, do you?