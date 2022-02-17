TFT Reach

“Stills Got Talent” Karaoke Night: Abu Dhabi’s latest hangout for delicious BBQ packages and karaoke lovers!

Whenever Filipinos get together to hang out on Fridays, it’s often over delicious meals with karaoke in between – and while this is possible on their flats and studios, the fun ends when a flatmate has to sleep for their weekend duty.

Stills Got Talent 2

The good news is that Stills Bar and Restaurant at the Crowne Plaza in Yas Island Abu Dhabi has introduced this exciting concept that fuses two of the Filipinos’ most favorite pastimes: Food and Karaoke!

Every Friday night from 7:00 pm onwards, Stills aims to discover hidden singing talents in their lively venue that will not only excite your tastebuds with delicious BBQ meals, you will also get to sing and dance with fellow diners. Karaoke Artist Sharar and DJ Nicole have got your back with engaging entertainment all through the night!

Stills Got Talent 4

Here are their packages for the “Stills Got Talent” every Friday night:

AED 99 – BBQ food
AED 199 – Unlimited House Beverages and BBQ Food
AED 249 – Premium beverages with Bubbly and BBQ Food.

Kids till 6 years are complimentary, while kids aged 6-12 will be charged AED 69 each.

Stills Got Talent 5

In addition, Stills also ramps up its offering for families and groups of friends who visit their weekly Karaoke night with fun-filled games where they can win exciting prizes! Games include Jenga, Spinning Wheel, Dice Games, and even Limbo to name a few!

For reservations, call 02 656 3000

Stills Got Talent 3

