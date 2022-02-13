TFT Reach

Last Chance! Enjoy Big Ticket’s Buy Two, Get 1 Free Cash prize ticket till February 13

The Big Ticket Valentine’s Bonanza- Last day to purchase!!

This Valentine’s day, gift your loved ones the perfect surprise with an opportunity to change their lives forever!! All customers that purchase the Buy 2 Get 1 Free cash prize tickets offer until 13th February 11:59 pm will be entered into an electronic draw and 12 lucky customers will be selected at random to win two free Big Tickets each to the 12 Million draw series 237. The winners of this Bonanza will be announced on 14th February on Big Ticket social media platforms.

Big Ticket will be giving away a whopping cash prize of AED 12 Million, a second prize of AED 1 Million, and 5 other huge prizes on 3rd March. Additionally, all customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month will stand a chance to win AED 500,000 every week. Each ticket costs AED500 and if you buy two you get one free. Big Ticket can be purchased on www.bigticket.ae or visit our in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Follow Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates from the Series 237 promotion.

Purchase your Big Tickets now and you could be the UAE’s next Millionaire!

It’s time to win big!!

You can follow Big Ticket on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact us on:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 02 2019 244

 

