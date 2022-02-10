Greenfield City: Inspiring Filipinos with a new way of life

Greenfield City, the brainchild of Greenfield Development Corporation, is one of Sta. Rosa, Laguna’s most recognizable townships. Greenfield City is a 400-hectare self-sustaining network of residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational communities located in the heart of Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Greenfield City, modeled around a park-living idea, prioritizes open spaces and wildlife and serves as a haven for individuals seeking a change of scenery and lifestyle outside of Metro Manila.

Greenfield’s promising future initiatives, Zadia and Trava, are just two such examples. Zadia was designed with the intention of blending modern living with a nature-inspired way of life. As a result, the property has dedicated 80 percent of its territory to streets, parks, outdoor facilities, and green open spaces—a luxury that is nearly unheard of in Metro Manila.

Trava, a 33-hectare residential complex, devotes 45 percent of its land to huge green meadows, playgrounds, and tree-lined broad roadways. Trava integrates sustainable principles such as subsurface utilities, solar-powered green roofs, and the use of eco-friendly building materials, in addition to its lush surrounds, to create a tranquil, sustainable opulent refuge of suburban life.

Greenfield Development Corporation thinks that the notion of constructing offices, condominiums, supermarkets, and restaurants inside a single neighborhood meets homebuyers’ need for increased mobility and convenience—features that only a masterplanned community can give.

Greenfield City is an excellent example since it is strategically positioned just a few kilometers from the South Luzon Expressway through the Greenfield City-Unilab junction and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, making it easily accessible from Metro Manila. Furthermore, retail outlets and al fresco restaurants in Paseo Outlets, Laguna Central, and Arcadia give a broad range of options for shoppers and foodies, while Greenfield City residential enterprises are conveniently located near iconic corporate, commercial, and industrial districts.

Greenfield Development Corporation believes that establishing long-lasting, sustainable living places is important to all they stand for. Its tagline, “Building for Generations,” reflects the company’s dedication to contributing to the country’s growth by pioneering future-proofed, masterplanned communities with environmentally sustainable and architecturally sound residences that can be passed down to future generations.

