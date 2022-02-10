Al Maya Group to explore new business partnerships for exponential growth at Gulfood

Al Maya Group is all set to participate in the 2022 edition of Gulfood this year and showcase its new specialties and a variety of products in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) category. Gulfood is the largest annual Food & Beverage sourcing event in the world with the participation of over 120 countries & 4,000+ exhibitors with the theme to Connect, Create & Change the future for better.

The Group looks forward to meeting industry specialists and explore new business partnerships for the Group’s exponential growth in the UAE and other parts of the Gulf region. The Gulfood will run from 13 – 17th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The Al Maya Group was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering businessman, the Late Mr. L K Pagarani. The Group is re-thinking the way people buy for their family and home as it represents the world’s leading brands from across the world.

“We are the proud participant of the largest and longest-running food & beverage exhibition in the world and welcome all visitors to the show. The Group is looking forward to meeting new and existing business partners during the five-day mega food showcase in Dubai,” said Kamal Vachani, Group Director & Partner of Al Maya Group.

Al Maya Group has invested substantially in infrastructure development by having a combined office and state-of-the-art warehousing facilities at National Industries Complex in Dubai, to centralize its UAE operations to facilitate further growth. Since the technology is the core component of every business, Al Maya Group keeps investing in innovation and has done digitization of its entire distribution team by having the latest Mobile Sales Force Automation (mSFA) system for its sales teams & Merchandising Solution Application for its large team of Merchandisers. The Senior Managers have been empowered with Cognos, a business intelligence tool from IBM.

Al Maya Group’s logistics & warehousing facility is fully operational, empowered with a German Warehouse Management System. Its continuously expanding & have plenty of room for more, in line with the growth expected in the UAE. The Group represents renowned multinational & regional brands such as Acorsa, ADVOC (Amir & Coroli), Aeroplane, Alicafe & Alitea, American Kitchen, Beautiful Denmark, Bikano, Bundaberg, Cadbury’s Biscuits, CORO (Suntop, Sunquick & Suncola), Gowardhan, Hartbeat, Horlicks, Ice-Cool, India Gate, Jungle Oats, Kawan range, Kohinoor Foods, Koka, Luna, Mars range of Cookies & Spreads (Bounty, Galaxy, Twix, M & M), Minara, MTR, Oronamin C, Pina, Pocari Sweat, Polenghi, Protein Bakeshop, Rajnigandha, Renuka, RRO, Sanitarium, Sante, Skippy, UFC, V-Soy, Vita Milk & Wonderful Pistachios etc.

Internationally, Al Maya Group is looking to highlight their regional efficiency, product availability and distribution offerings, across already existing channels in Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar at Gulfood 2022.