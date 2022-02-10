TFT Reach

Al Maya Group to explore new business partnerships for exponential growth at Gulfood

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Al Maya Group is all set to participate in the 2022 edition of Gulfood this year and showcase its new specialties and a variety of products in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) category. Gulfood is the largest annual Food & Beverage sourcing event in the world with the participation of over 120 countries & 4,000+ exhibitors with the theme to Connect, Create & Change the future for better.

The Group looks forward to meeting industry specialists and explore new business partnerships for the Group’s exponential growth in the UAE and other parts of the Gulf region. The Gulfood will run from 13 – 17th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The Al Maya Group was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering businessman, the Late Mr. L K Pagarani. The Group is re-thinking the way people buy for their family and home as it represents the world’s leading brands from across the world.

“We are the proud participant of the largest and longest-running food & beverage exhibition in the world and welcome all visitors to the show. The Group is looking forward to meeting new and existing business partners during the five-day mega food showcase in Dubai,” said Kamal Vachani, Group Director & Partner of Al Maya Group.

Al Maya Group has invested substantially in infrastructure development by having a combined office and state-of-the-art warehousing facilities at National Industries Complex in Dubai, to centralize its UAE operations to facilitate further growth. Since the technology is the core component of every business, Al Maya Group keeps investing in innovation and has done digitization of its entire distribution team by having the latest Mobile Sales Force Automation (mSFA) system for its sales teams & Merchandising Solution Application for its large team of Merchandisers. The Senior Managers have been empowered with Cognos, a business intelligence tool from IBM.

Al Maya Group’s logistics & warehousing facility is fully operational, empowered with a German Warehouse Management System. Its continuously expanding & have plenty of room for more, in line with the growth expected in the UAE. The Group represents renowned multinational & regional brands such as Acorsa, ADVOC (Amir & Coroli), Aeroplane, Alicafe & Alitea, American Kitchen, Beautiful Denmark, Bikano, Bundaberg, Cadbury’s Biscuits, CORO (Suntop, Sunquick & Suncola), Gowardhan, Hartbeat, Horlicks, Ice-Cool, India Gate, Jungle Oats, Kawan range, Kohinoor Foods, Koka, Luna, Mars range of Cookies & Spreads (Bounty, Galaxy, Twix, M & M), Minara, MTR, Oronamin C, Pina, Pocari Sweat, Polenghi, Protein Bakeshop, Rajnigandha, Renuka, RRO, Sanitarium, Sante, Skippy, UFC, V-Soy, Vita Milk & Wonderful Pistachios etc.

Internationally, Al Maya Group is looking to highlight their regional efficiency, product availability and distribution offerings, across already existing channels in Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar at Gulfood 2022.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

wemart0

PROMO ALERT! WEMART welcomes Valentine’s Day with limited “Buy One Take One” sale across Asian goods till February 15

6 hours ago
Off the hook

Off The Hook fuses coconut, lemongrass flavors in new special seafood sauce for Philippines Food Festival ‘Bangkota Specials’

6 hours ago
inv 1

Countdown to February 11: 1 day to go before the grand Philippines National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
Chowking2

Wake up to better mornings with Chowking’s Breakfast meal deals!

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button