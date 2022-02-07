Gulf Formula Elite becomes McLaren Automotive first fill lubricant

Gulf is proud to announce that Gulf Formula Elite is now the first fill lubricant in all McLaren Automotive supercars and hypercars that leave the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

As part of a long-term partnership, McLaren Automotive will also give its customers access to Gulf Formula Elite, a high-performance lubricant, as its preferred supplier.

The technology teams at Gulf and McLaren Automotive have worked collaboratively to develop and test a lubricant that offers the ultimate protection for McLaren’s high performance V8 and V6 engines even in the most extreme conditions, to deliver sustained peak performance.

Gulf Formula Elite uses Thermoshield Technology to meet McLaren’s exacting performance and efficiency demands by forming a robust coating on all critical engine parts for enhanced wear defence. Gulf Formula Elite maintains optimum temperature by helping to dissipate heat, actively prevents oil deterioration, and helps to provide greater deposit control.

Mike Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Oil International said:

“Our technical partnership with McLaren Automotive enables Gulf to offer its industry-leading expertise and world class R&D capabilities to accelerate the development of high-performance technologies like Gulf Formula Elite.”

“We are committed to helping McLaren Automotive’s relentless drive to be the best and are excited to be able to share our latest world class product – Gulf Formula Elite – with McLaren’s customers.”

Gareth Dunsmore, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive said:

“McLaren and Gulf’s long-standing partnership is all about technical excellence enabling high performance so we are delighted that our supercar and hypercar customers will experience and benefit from Gulf Formula Elite.

“Together with Gulf, we carefully selected and tested Gulf Formula Elite to ensure it not only protects our high-performance engines but helps deliver sustained performance, even in the most extreme conditions.”

Gulf’s link with McLaren started in 1968 and has continued in both Formula 1, the Can-Am series, in which the partnership won over 40 races, and at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the 1990s, with the famous McLaren F1 GTR. The two iconic brands reunited in July 2020.

Gulf will also be prominent at McLaren Automotive’s PURE customer events that take place around the world and throughout McLaren Automotive’s global retailer network that is now 100 strong.