Capture the modern world with Fujifilm’s all-new Hybrid instant camera: “instax mini Evo”

Nowadays, most Filipinos and expats take photos through their phones – but the challenge is that majority of these photos get stuck within your phone memory, and might be forgotten after a long time.

Fujifilm has come up with a brand-new and engaging camera that will not only immediately print your photos, it will also give you a chance to enhance your shooting effects with over 100 combinations!

Enter Fujifilm’s brand-new hybrid instant camera “instax mini Evo” (mini Evo) – this camera features the signature ‘on-the-spot’ photo prints with a new innovative design as users can now review photos captured on the device via the LCD monitor on the rear panel of the camera and choose images they want to print.

The new “mini Evo” is a hybrid instant camera that features more advanced functions, operability, print quality and apps than ever before.

Versatile shooting effects, available on the “mini Evo” can be freely combined to deliver 100 combinations of effects for users to express and convey their emotions through instax prints.

The new model, designed with a premium and classical touch, is the first instax camera equipped with a print lever, lens dial and film dial. These allow users to choose shooting effects with the dials and print by pulling the lever, offering the joy of creating photographic arts with analog operations.

Working side-by-side with the mini Evo is its mini-format film “Stone Gray,” which has a gray frame accentuated with metallic silver to give off a sense of luxury, adding an exquisite touch to photos taken with the “mini Evo.”

Discover exciting features

Lens effects. The “mini Evo” comes with ten lens effects including “Soft Focus” and “Light Leak” as well as ten film effects including “Monochrome” and “Retro.” These two types of effects can be combined freely to create 100 different shooting effects so that users can express their emotions through instax prints.

Impressive resolution. Furthermore, resolution of exposure has been doubled compared to the previous models to achieve greater print quality. The “instax-Rich” mode for rich colors and the “instax-Natural” mode for softer touch can be also chosen according to personal preference.

Ergonomic design. The camera’s main body sports a classic design with a sense of luxury. The use of silver coating on its body results in sophisticated presence. The print lever, lens dial and film dial are designed with attention to the finest details including operation sound to create an operational feel similar to analog cameras.

Integrated app. Using the smartphone app “instax mini Evo*2” will significantly broaden the enjoyment of photography with instax. The “DIRECT PRINT” function allows the use of the “mini Evo” as a smartphone printer, printing pictures taken with a smartphone. The app also has the “SAVE PRINTED IMAGES” function for the first time, allowing users to save a photo, printed with the “mini Evo,” in a smartphone as an image decorated with an instax frame, making it possible to share pictures with popular instax frames on social media with ease.

Fujifilm’s instax mini Evo will be available at USD 199 + VAT. The mini film’s price will vary as per your preferred retailer.