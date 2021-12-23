TFT Reach

African+Eastern Direct is giving away free vouchers + special discount code for your favorite drinks this December!

The UAE’s holiday season ushers a jolly, festive mood among Filipinos and other expats across the UAE, and African+Eastern joins in the fun with a special giveaway of vouchers of your favorite party drinks!

The good news is that not only do you get a chance to win one of 100 vouchers, but also an EXTRA SPECIAL EXCLUSIVE 10% discount for your online purchases by using the coupon code FT10 on www.AfricanEasternAUH.com

Also – they’ve hidden many SECRET DEALS which are visible once you Sign Up or Sign In, with special offers based on your location. Don’t miss the chance to stock up and save more today!

Here is the quick and easy way to Sign Up to Win:

Just scan the QR Code and fill out a simple form to participate in the contest!

On December 29, 100 lucky winners will be chosen to win the special vouchers, announced on both Facebook pages!

This contest is brought to you by African+Eastern Direct, who offers same-day delivery on all beverage brands, 7 days a week, in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain. Their products are 100% authentic, have the best offers in UAE, and provide safe & sanitized delivery in a 100% legal way.

Sign up today for a chance to win, and also to view the lowest prices on your location!

Only on: www.AfricanEasternAUH.com

