Enjoy an all-in pamper package at Bourgeois Clinic’s Flash Offer for only AED 500 !

As 2021 ends, Filipinos and expats would definitely want to experience a makeover to get them ready for 2022. The good news is that Bourgeois Clinic in Dubai is here to help!

For only AED 500, Bourgeois Clinic will be giving an all-in package to help you pamper yourself with three services including Skin Lightening Peel, Rejevu-Eye, as well as an Underarm or Upper Lip Laser Procedure!

This special promo only runs until December 31, with limited slots available – so be sure to book your appointments early!

Bourgeois Clinic’s Filipino licensed technician, Mechiel will help kababayans’ problems on hair removal as she skillfully does the treatment services at their clinic located nearby the Umm Al Sheif Metro Station.

Apart from these services, Filipinos can also avail dental, HydraFacial, injectables such as Botox and Fillers, and a lot more skin and hair treatments.

Bourgeois Clinic is located at the Indigo Sky Building, next to Umm Al Sheif Metro Station, 1st Floor, Office 5, Sheikh Zayed Rd., Exit 41 Al Thanya St. in Dubai.

Filipinos can book appointments through the following channels:

Mobile: +971 52 9224099

Tel: +971 4 3853383

Email: [email protected]

Keep in touch with Bourgeois Clinic on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BourgeoisClinic/

For more information about the services at Bourgeois Clinic, visit: www.bourgeoisclinic.com

 

