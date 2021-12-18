Expat named as Big Ticket’s second out of six millionaires for December draws

Another Week, Another Millionaire with Big Ticket!!

Big Ticket just announced that Mr Rafeek Mohammed is the second of their Six Millionaires for December.

Mr Rafeek was busy cooking on Friday afternoon when he received the lifechanging call from Big Ticket host Bouchra, informing him that he had won a sensational AED 1 Million.

Rafeek, who is a cook by profession, was extremely happy and overjoyed to receive the news. After talking to Big Ticket representatives after Bouchra’s call, he shared how the timing couldn’t be better.

He said, “1 Million is a lot of money for me. I plan on settling my debts and will donate a part of my winnings to charity”. Mr Rafeek purchased his ticket with 9 of his friends and will be sharing his winnings.

Earlier this month Big Ticket announced that for the first time ever they would be making 1 millionaire every week in December. Mr Harun Sheikh and Mr Rafeek Mohammed are the first two millionaires of the month.

Both winners will still stand a chance to win The Tremendous AED25 million grand prize, AED 2 million second prize or 4 other cash prizes on 3rd January. If you want to join them and become the next Big Ticket millionaire, then hurry and buy your Big Ticket now, we have 4 more Millionaires to make this December.

Purchase your tickets now and stand a chance to win AED 1 Million on 24th December and also The Tremendous AED 25 million grand prize, AED 2 million second prize or 4 other cash prizes on January 3rd. Your chances to become a millionaire is higher than ever before. One cash ticket, two chances to win! Only at Big Ticket, all our millionaire prizes are GUARANTEED!

Promotion Details for the Weekly Millionaire Draws:

AED1 Million Draw 1: Buy tickets from 1 st – 8 th December & Draw Date – 9 th December (Thursday) – Winner Mr. Harun Sheikh

Buy tickets from 1 – 8 December & Draw Date – 9 December (Thursday) – AED1 Million Draw 2: Buy tickets from 9 th – 16 th December & Draw Date – 17 th December Winner Mr. Rafeek Mohammed

Buy tickets from 9 – 16 December & Draw Date – 17 December AED1 Million Draw 3: Buy tickets from 17 th – 23 rd December & Draw Date 24 th December (Friday)

Buy tickets from 17 – 23 December & Draw Date 24 December (Friday) AED1 Million Draw 4: Buy tickets from 24th – 31st December & Draw Date 1st January (Saturday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly millionaire draw.

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact us on:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 02 2019 244