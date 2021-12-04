Expat bags AED 10M win at Big Ticket’s November 2021 draw

Mr. Renjith Venugopalan from India is the latest winner of The Big 10 Million by Big Ticket, Series 234 taking home a sensational AED 10,000,000. Mr. Venugopalan who is 42 years of age living in Oman bought the lucky ticket no. 052706 on the 27th November. He purchased the ticket with six of his friends so will happily share his winnings.

When our Big Ticket representative spoke to Mr. Venugopalan, he told us that “I am speechless, I have no words”. Mr. Venugopalan only started buying Big Ticket recently, this is only his second time to buy and when Richard called him, he was not watching the live draw but busy running personal errands.

Mr. Venugopalan who has been living in Oman for the past 12 years and works in a Real Estate company as an accountant.

This December Big Ticket will be making SIX MILLIONAIRES. We will be giving away The Tremendous 25 Million first prize and 5 other cash prizes including a Aed 2 Million second prize. What’s even BIGGER, we are very proud to announce that we will be including Weekly Millionaire Draws of AED1 Million. That’s right, when you buy any cash ticket, you will not only enter the Live Draw on 3rd January BUT your chances to become a millionaire will be higher than ever before as your ticket will be included into a weekly draw to win AED1 Million. Only at Big Ticket, we guarantee to make weekly millionaires this December.

Details on millionaire draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th December & Draw Date – 9th December (Thursday)

Promotion 2: 9th– 16th December & Draw Date – 17th December (Friday)

Promotion 3: 17th – 23rd December & Draw Date 24th December (Friday)

Promotion 4: 24th – 31st December & Draw Date 1st January (Saturday)

Below is the list of prizes and winners for the Big Ticket Series 234 draw

Prize Amount Winner Details Ticket Number Nationality Dream Car Range Rover Evoque Balasubramoniam Anadapadmanabhan 010409 India Grand Prize AED 10 Million Renjith Venugopalan Unnithan Vanajakum Amma 052706 India 2nd Prize AED 1 Million Namboori Majeed Siddique 153520 India 3rd Prize AED 100 000 Rashia Navila Mohammad Isa 021681 Philippines 4th Prize AED 90 000 Priyanka Anto 254527 India 5th Prize AED 80 000 Gregory Sang 166271 New Zealand 6th Prize AED 70 000 Hisham Kovvapurath Menavil 152329 India 7th Prize AED 60 000 Renjith Koshy Vaidyan 047748 India 8th Prize AED 50 000 Sunail Jacob Hakim Din 030270 Pakistan

You can follow Big Ticket on :

