Things to do at Philippines Pavilion @ Expo 2020 Dubai this weekend: Music Jam with Filipino bands and tête-à-tête with the Bangkóta curator

The Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has prepared two special events this coming November 26 and 27, that will engage visitors in a thought-provoking conversation about the Philippines’ rich cultural history, as well as an acoustic night that will feature several performers and bands formed by Filipinos here in the UAE.

Bangkóta Talks: Philippines Pavilion Curator Marian Pastor Roces

Independent Curator Marian Pastor-Roces, who curated masterpieces and artworks within the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’, will inspire visitors on her two-pronged approach behind the ideas of creating the “portraits” of Filipinos on physical structures created by some of the Philippines’ finest artists.

Pastor-Roces will explain how the Philippines Pavilion is, in essence, a physical experience that juggles the minds of visitors who will each have their own interpretation of the artworks they witness within the halls of the ‘Bangkóta’.

Visitors will also explore and take a deep dive into the 4,000-year-long history of Filipinos as ancient sea voyagers whose descendants of today continue to travel and spread around the world, focusing on the theme of ‘Architecture & the Mythic Imagination: Philippines”.

Bangkóta Talks will take place at the Philippines Pavilion Plaza this November 27, Saturday, from 5:00 pm onwards.

Bangkóta Music Jam Nights

Filipinos’ passion and talent in music will come to the fore with several amazing performances from four emerging Filipino bands in the UAE.

Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ will host the music, rhythm, and beats Big Joe, Olá, Haranero, Herbalution and Scytale.

Each band will be highlighting their own style of music and genre in one unforgettable evening for visitors at the pavilion.

Bangkóta Music Jam Nights will take place at the Philippines Pavilion Plaza this November 26, Friday, from 7:00 pm onwards.