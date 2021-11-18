Enjoy savory sushi with sweet Milk Tea selections and other discounted food items at WEMART Abu Dhabi’s 15-day Big Sale

If there are two items that Filipinos love and enjoy, that would most definitely be milk tea and sushi! WEMART Abu Dhabi brings joy for Filipinos until November 30 with their special promos on sushi and milk tea to fulfill their cravings at affordable prices.

DuringWEMART Abu Dhabi’s 15-day Big Sale, 150g of the Unagi Nigiri sushi will be available for only AED 15.50, while the Salmon Cream Cheese Maki Roll, another sushi favorite, will be on sale for only AED 14.80.

In addition, shoppers who buy two Milk Tea drinks with Bubble and Red Bean (large cups) will get their third cup absolutely free until November 30!

WEMART Abu Dhabi will offer several exciting Asian goods and products with huge discounts as follows:

Pastries. WEMART Abu Dhabi provides Melaleuca Shredded Bread for only AED 8.50 per bag. They also have their delicious Kastar Bread on sale for only AED 5.60 per pack.

Chicken dishes. Craving for delicious chicken? WEMART Abu Dhabi offers Chicken Drumsticks with their signature spices for only AED 7.90 per box. Meanwhile, fans of WEMART Abu Dhabi’s Braised Chicken Feet Spices can take home a box for only AED 7.50.

Salted Peanuts. Those who love salted peanuts for their snacks are in for a treat as shoppers at WEMART Abu Dhabi can get a box of their favorite salted peanuts for only AED 6.80!

All in all, there are lots of discount items that Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy in WEMART, so be sure to visit WEMART Abu Dhabi this week!

WEMART is located at Ground Floor, Abdulla bin Darwish building adjacent to Al Masraf Bank, Hamdan St and Salam St junction, opposite Nehal Hotel.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai