Big Ticket to give away 24k Gold in special exclusive promo – here’s how

Big Ticket is excited to announce the return of The Big Gold Giveaway. As we are soon to embark upon the celebratory season, Big Ticket wants to celebrate with its customers and offer them the chance to win 100 Grams of 24K Gold. This is your golden opportunity so what are you waiting for? Be one of ten lucky customers to win this sensational prize.

All customers who purchase the cash prize ticket offer of Buy 2 Get 1 Free between 22nd October to 29th October will be entered into an electronic draw after which TEN lucky winners will win a guaranteed 100 Grams of 24K Gold each.

Don’t forget, this still gives every customer the opportunity to win The Fantastic 15 Million grand prize, 1 million 2nd prize and the 4 extra cash prizes offering customers lots of opportunities to win this October. Purchase your Big Ticket now and stand a chance to strike gold. We wish all of our Big Ticket customers the very best of luck.

Ticket price is AED 500 inclusive of VAT and if you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket for free. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or on our website www.bigticket.ae .

‘The Big Gold Giveaway’ Promotion Mechanics

‘The Big Gold Giveaway’ Promotion will run from:

Friday 22nd October (12.01am) – Friday 29th October(11.59pm).

The price of each cash prize ticket is AED 500. All customers who purchase the cash prize offer of

Buy 2 Get 1 Free during the promotion period automatically qualify for the electronic draw.

TEN winners will be picked at random and be awarded a guaranteed prize of 100 Grams of 24K All customers are still eligible to win The Fantastic 15 Million cash prize and 5 other prizes for The Fantastic 15 Million draw to be held on the 3rd of November. The winner will be announced on Big Ticket social media platforms on Saturday 30th October at The winners will be contacted via the phone number provided when they made the purchase of their qualifying Term & conditions apply.

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 02 2019 244