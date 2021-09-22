Win up to AED 500,000 with Big Ticket’s ‘Live for Free’ campaign!

Big Ticket is bringing you the biggest Bonanza to date. That’s right, ONE LUCKY WINNER will be walking away with an incredible AED500,000 to pay their bills.

Are you struggling to pay your rent? Are utility bills getting on top of you? Are you trying to reduce how much you spend on groceries? Finding it difficult to purchase flight tickets to get back home? Big Ticket is here to relieve the stress with the Live for Free Bonanza. One lucky winner will win a guaranteed cash prize of AED500,000 to pay their bills. All customers who purchase the Cash Prize ticket offer of 2+1 between 22nd September to 28th September will be entered into an electronic draw after which one lucky winner will win a guaranteed cash prize of AED 500,000.

Purchase your Big Ticket now and stand a chance to live the rest of the year free of bills. We wish all of our Big Ticket customers the very best of luck.

If you have not bought your Big Ticket for The Big 10 million yet, what are you waiting for? The ticket price is AED 500 inclusive of VAT and if you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket for free. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or on our website www.bigticket.ae.

‘The Live for Free Bonanza’ Promotion Mechanics

1. ‘The Live for Free Bonanza’ Promotion will run from:

Wednesday 22nd September (12.01am) – Tuesday 28th September(11.59pm).

2. The price of each cash prize ticket is AED 500. All customers who purchase the cash prize offer of 2+1 during the promotion period automatically qualify for the electronic draw. One winner will be picked at random and be awarded a guaranteed cash prize of AED 500,000.

3. All customers are still eligible to win the Big 10 Million cash prize and 7 other prizes for The Big 10 Million draw to be held on the 3rd of October.

4. The winner will be announced on Big Ticket social media platforms on 29th September at 5pm.

5. The winner will be contacted via the phone number provided when they made the purchase of their qualifying ticket.

6. Term & conditions apply.

You can follow Big Ticket on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact us on:

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 02 2019 244