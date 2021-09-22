Top 7 reasons why the HUAWEI MateBook 14 2K all-rounded sleek laptop is the best choice for you

Are you on the lookout for a brand-new laptop? If the answer is yes, you certainly need to check out the HUAWEI MateBook 14, the latest addition to the HUAWEI MateBook series. The 2K all-rounded sleek laptop shares the MateBook series’ design and innovation DNA. It features a 2K eye-comfort FullView display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, Super Devices experience, large battery with 65W SuperCharge in addition to the new and improved HUAWEI Shark fin cooling system to deliver class-leading performance. The rich suite of Super Device features offers enhanced all-scenario multi-device experiences that will help users excel in any office scenario.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 will be available with prices starting from 3,699AED. Huawei has a special early bird pre-order offer for HUAWEI Matebook 14 at a price of 3,399AED. Pre-orders begin on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in the UAE from on September 30th and include gifts worth of 739AED the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro as a free gift and free door-to-door service. Launched alongside with HUAWEI MateBook 14, there are also pre-orders for the new HUAWEI MateBook 13 with prices starting from 3,499 AED.

Reason 1: Touch what you see with the 2K eye-comfort FullView display

We all want a laptop that showcases our personality and taste. Huawei has done that with its newest mid-range laptop the HUAWEI MateBook 14. This laptop comes with a 2K eye-comfort FullView display featuring a high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

Reason 2: Stream, download or work smoothly with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. As a leading processor developed by Intel, the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor is manufactured with an advanced 10nm SuperFin process and provides powerful performance enabling you to run complicated calculations and handle multiple tasks with ease.

Reason 3: Super Device capabilities enabling a true smart office experience

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 falls under the range of Super Device Products recently launched by Huawei. This laptop can connect wirelessly with compatible tablets like the all-new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro and with monitors like the HUAWEI MateView via a USB-C cable providing you with advanced multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop between the three devices.

The new HUAWEI MateBook 14 leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity. You can wirelessly project the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro to the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to enjoy the new features of the Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration that come with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate.

Based on Huawei’s distributed technologies, Multi-screen Collaboration features help bridge the gap between Windows and Android operating systems at the ground level, enabling seamless cross-device collaboration, file sharing and multi-screen control. Under Multi-screen Collaboration, the recently launched HUAWEI nova 8 can be connected with the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to form a powerful Super Device. Once linked, the laptop can access mobile files, and open up to three folders while the smartphone can function as the PC’s thumb device, making cross-device file management easier than ever.

Moreover, you can connect the laptop with the HUAWEI MateView via cable to have an extra screen providing you with an immersive viewing space while also wirelessly projecting the screen of the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro onto the HUAWEI MateBook 14. The benefits of having this trio set-up is the easy swapping of wireless and wired connections which lets you quickly and efficiently switch between work mode, and personal mode.

Reason 4: Large RAM with lots of internal storage

In addition to the processor and graphics card upgrade, the HUAWEI MateBook 14 has 8GB of dual-channel RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, which means users don’t need to worry about running out of storage. Reading, saving and compressing files becomes more efficient, and multitasking is made easier and smoother.

Reason 5: Longer battery life for greater momentum

Small devices such as a 14-inch laptop are easy for the user to carry outside to work from. Therefore, Huawei has put great effort into the HUAWEI MateBook 1 in terms of battery life and fast charging support. It comes with a large battery of 56Wh (rated capacity) that can support 11 hours of continuous 1080P local video playback.

Reason 6: SuperCharge capabilities for a swift refill

The versatile in-box 65W USB Type-C power adaptor supports multiple power output standards for not only fast notebook charging, but also HUAWEI SuperCharge when connected to compatible Huawei smartphones. Moreover, when needed, Power off Reverse Charging enables the new 14-inch notebook to act as an emergency power bank for charging other devices.

Reason 7: Never worry about overheating with HUAWEI Shark fin fan and dual heat pipes

With an upgraded processor and graphics card, power consumption goes up accordingly, which means the laptop needs even better heat dissipation. Huawei has improved its stacking technology with new updates to its HUAWEI Shark fin fans and the dual heat pipe design. This allows the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to strike a good balance between performance and portability, as well as fast and effective cooling.

HUAWEI Care-Extended Warranty

Customers expect their needs to be met, and they expect the brand to be customer-centric. HUAWEI Care is highly anticipated because it offers worry-free quality assurance and helps them extend the product service life, allowing you to keep their device for longer. HUAWEI Care is available in the United Arab Emirates. Customers can purchase through authorized sales channels HUAWEI Care Extended Warranty with all HUAWEI MateBook series with additional one year or two years upon the expiry of the standard warranty of product. Services include: Replacement / Repair with 100% genuine spare parts with guaranteed service quality through HUAWEI One-stop service, easy to claim & repair.

Price and availability

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 will be available in the UAE with prices starting from 3,699AED. Prices for the HUAWEI MateBook 13 start from 3,499 AED. Pre-orders begin on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in the UAE from on September 30th and include gifts worth of 739AED the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro as a free gift and free door-to-door service. Huawei has also announced a special early bird pre-order promotion for HUAWEI Matebook 14 at a price of 3,399AED.

Launched together with the HUAWEI MateBook 14 and 13, there is HUAWEI D 14 series which is more affordable iteration of 14” laptop series. HUAWEI Matebook D 14 (10 Gen Intel i5, 8 GB, 512 GB) will be available at an early bird price for 2,299AED across Carrefour UAE stores from September 26th to October 6th. Starting October 7th, it will be available at Huawei Experience Stores, online shop and across select retailer at a price of 2,799AED with free gifts worth 399AED including a power bank, Bluetooth speaker and free door-to-door service.