NOW HIRING: Marriott International looking for 500 new employees on September 26 and 27

Filipinos searching for new job opportunities in the UAE can now get a chance to work at an international hotel known for its hospitality services across 133 countries.

Marriott International in the UAE will be holding two recruitment open days on September 26 and 27.

The two-day recruitment open days aim to fill opportunities in the following departments:

• Engineering

• Housekeeping

• Front Office

• Food & Beverage

• Conference & Events

• Culinary

Interested applicants are advised to prepare their CV and apply at: https://www.catererglobal.com/jobs-at/marriott-international/jobs

Successful applicants will receive a personal invitation to attend one of Marriott International’s Recruitment Open Days.

Due to the expected high volume of applicants and in accordance with the UAE’s preventive guidelines against the spread of COVID-19, only those with an invitation will be admitted to the venue.

Applicants who will be given an invitation will take part in a 15-minute interview.

Successful applicants who mass the 15-minute interview will be contacted by Marriott’s recruitment teams to help identify a suitable position for the applicant.

Marriott will ensure that the successful applicant will receive an official offer within 48 hours.

As the #1 leader in hospitality worldwide, Marriott International has 7,600+ hotel properties and 30 top hotel brands. Marriott International has a global presence in 133 countries and territories and is still growing. Unmatched opportunities await you, the next step in your career could lead to your greatest adventure at Marriott International.