Top quality homes at affordable price points available for Overseas Filipinos’ investment plans in PH

One of the most important considerations of Filipinos overseas when investing in their homes and in real estate is the location as well as the level of comfort and safety for their family. Purchasing a home is part of every overseas Filipino’s bucket list – which is why they want to make sure that their hard-earned money will be invested in the right place.

And with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they want to ensure that the money they spend will be for worthwhile investments that they can benefit from in the long run.

The good news is that many real estate developers have heard the concerns of Filipinos overseas and are now offering quality yet affordable home options.

Lessandra, for instance, is offering homes for Filipinos that are both affordable and of top quality across 40 locations in the Philippines. Centered on its mission of providing ‘angat’ life and the best real estate investment, Lessandra provides safe, secured, and strategic locations for its communities for the benefit of all its homeowners.

Here are the top reasons why Lessandra is the best home and real estate investment for Overseas Filipinos:

Easy-to-own housing. Lessandra provides several flexible payment schemes together with its digital homebuying tools. Considering that the pandemic hampered travel among Overseas in the UAE, Lessandra found a way for Filipinos oversas to still have a glimpse of their future homes through their virtual tours and eased up their payment schemes to make it more convenient to pay.

Lessandra provides several flexible payment schemes together with its digital homebuying tools. Considering that the pandemic hampered travel among Overseas in the UAE, Lessandra found a way for Filipinos oversas to still have a glimpse of their future homes through their virtual tours and eased up their payment schemes to make it more convenient to pay. 'Maaliwalas' Community. Overseas Filipinos who choose to live in Lessandra comminutes will enjoy a spacious, worry-free community with their beautifully crafted homes. It also has many community amenities and recreational open spaces for homeowners to enjoy.

Accessible location. Lessandra's properties are strategically situated nearby schools, hospitals, churches, business and commercial hubs, and other key locations within the area, thereby providing convenience to residents.

Affordable homes. The best part is that Lessandra doesn't skimp on quality while offering affordable house and lots. Various payment schemes tailor-made for Filipinos to make it easier to avail a Lessandra unit.

Assurance of safety. You also don't have to worry about safety. Each of Lessandra's 40 communities is secured with 24/7 high fence protections, CCTV cameras, and round-the-clock security. This assures each and every homeowner of a worry-free lifestyle as they enjoy precious moments with their loved ones.

Lucrative Investment. Lessandra homes continue to appreciate in value over the years, assuring the homebuyer's growth of money in the long term. Additionally, with the quality homes of Lessandra and its strategic locations, Lessandra homes are optimal for other investment purposes such as for home rentals and leases.

In addition, The Filipino Times will also be hosting a free webinar titled ‘TFT Usapang OFW: Why overseas Filipinos should invest in real estate in the Philippines amidst the pandemic’ to help guide on affordable real estate investment options in the country.

The free webinar will take place on the Facebook page of The Filipino Times this coming August 27, at 12:00 noon.

Jessie Quintilla-Nanoz, Managing Director of Vistaland International Marketing in Dubai and the UAE, will provide insights on the Filipinos overseas’ perspective on the importance of investing in real estate properties and how they can learn to earn from their investments. Lessandra Marketing Head Crisanta Delos Reyes-Mariano will share stories of helping fellow Filipinos to own their property in the Philippines for the past decade. She will also share how Lessandra helps Filipinos fund their investments through flexible payment terms.

For more information, call 0501417567 or visit the Lessandra Website at https://lessandra.com.ph/ or at https://www.vistalandinternational.com

Find Lessandra on social media @Lessandra on Facebook; @lessandraofficial on Instagram and YouTube; and @lessandraonline on Twitter.