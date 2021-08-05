Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special commercial flights for August 2021

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, confirms special commercial flights from Dubai to Manila this August, as well as additional flights to other key Asian destinations as it rebuilds international operations.

The Bayanihan (a Filipino word that best describes uniting as a community) flights or special commercial flights from Dubai to Manila are scheduled on August 11 and 18, or two consecutive Wednesdays of the month in response to the government’s call for assistance to repatriate overseas Filipinos in the Middle East while the travel ban remains in effect.

Other reinstated flights include flights to Singapore, Seoul, South Korea, Tokyo (Narita), Hongkong, Nagoya, Osaka (Kansai) and Taipei.

“We remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually rebuild our international network,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience of Cebu Pacific. “We recognize the need for non-leisure travel to these routes and we assure everyone that we are committed to keep prioritizing safety as we restore trust and confidence in air travel.”

Flight schedules may be viewed, and bookings made on the website www.cebupacificair.com.

Travel regulations issued by the governments of the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan will be implemented. Passengers may refer to the list of travel requirements here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders.

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practices and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, keeping viruses at bay.

CEB operates the widest domestic network in the Philippines covering 31 destinations, on top of its eight (8) international destinations. Its 74-strong fleet, one of the youngest in the world, includes two (2) dedicated ATR freighters and one (1) A330 freighter.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.