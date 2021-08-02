Top reasons why HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 are must-haves

Huawei announced today the release of the studio-quality open-fit ANC earphone with air-like comfort – the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 – in the UAE which provide studio-quality sound, open-fit noise cancellation, air-like comfort, as they do not put any pressure on your ears while using them.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 are available in the UAE in two colourways including Ceramic White, Silver Frost and you would be able for pre-orders starting from 5th August at a price of 569 AED. The Pre-orders come with gifts worth of 200AED+, such as, HUAWEI Mini speaker and 3 months HUAWEI Music VIP subscription. The pre-order consumers will also enjoy a special one year subscription to HUAWEI Loss Care FreeBuds Service.

Here are four reasons on why you should grab them now with all that the device has to offer:

Studio Quality Sound

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 are the earphones that provide studio-quality sound. Huawei’s newest earphones come fitted with a fully upgraded 14.3 mm driver unit with a wide frequency range of up to 40 kHz providing you with studio-quality immersive sound that uncovers the rich details of every melody. In addition, they also bass on earphones to a new level with a bass enhancing power engine.

Dive into your World with Open-fit Active Noise Cancellation 2.0

You might sometimes need to take a call when commuting to work during rush hour but the surrounding noise is just too much for you to hear clearly, or perhaps you are in a crowded shopping mall with loud ambient sound not letting you enjoy your music. The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 features dual-microphone noise cancellation technology to deliver upgraded noise cancellation performance and ensures that the microphones pick up the noise surrounding you with far greater accuracy. To enhance noise cancellation effectively across different wearing scenarios, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 uses Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology that automatically detects your ear shape and determine the optimum noise cancellation setup, resulting in the most comfortable noise cancellation experience.

A Super comfortable wearing experience for extended period of use

The curvature and size of the earphones are optimised and polished at the micro level, which fits the ears better, providing better comfort and enhanced noise cancellation thanks to an airtight seal. Therefore no need to worry about that pressure on your ears when wearing them!

Smart and Personalized Cool Features

Dual-device connectivity: HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 supports dual device connection with various kinds of devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, smartwatches, and smart TVs under Huawei’s all-scenario devices. It also supports dual device connection with smart devices running on different operating systems like Android, iOS, and Windows systems, achieving simultaneous connection with smart devices of different operating systems and brands.

Smart and personalized controls: The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 comes with a smart interactive experience. You can effortlessly enable active noise cancellation, adjust the volume, answer calls, press play, and switch songs right from the earphone stems, with simple Swipe/Double tap/Long press touch controls.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 are compatible with different operating systems including Android and iOS. For a more convenient experience, you can download the HUAWEI AI Life app to adjust settings or perform various controls, such as wearing detection, quick controls, status query, noise cancellation control, and device management.

Price and availability

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 are available in the UAE in two colourways including super cool Silver Frost and clean Ceramic White, and will be available for pre-orders starting from 5th – 11th August at a price of 569AED. The Pre-orders come with gifts worth of 200AED+, such as, HUAWEI Mini speaker and 3 months HUAWEI Music VIP subscription.

The pre-order consumers will also enjoy a special one year subscription to HUAWEI Loss Care FreeBuds Service. With HUAWEI Loss Care Service no matter accidental loss or damage, the users are to enjoy one-time 50% discount on a new single earbud purchase.