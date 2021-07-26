Capture the dazzling colors of UAE’s sights and sounds with the OPPO Reno5 Series’

The UAE is filled with festive moments and Instagrammable sceneries – and the entire family and friends are there to capture the countless special moments. With an unmatched array of features, the OPPO Reno5 Series – which comprises the Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G, and Reno5 Z 5G smartphones – makes it easier to capture every memory in vivid detail for memorable photos that will be cherished for a lifetime, with elevated photography, videography, and mobile entertainment experience.

“The Reno5 Series enables users to be the creators of their own special moments” said Tarek Zaki, Senior Product Manager, Middle East and Africa at OPPO. “Now you can get as creative as you want with phenomenal photos and videos. The photography expert in any scenario, AI-powered features in OPPO Reno5 Series smartphones allow users full control over their clicks. In addition, for the lights and fireworks gracing glittering UAE skies, the new AI Highlight Video feature available on both the Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G combines OPPO’s Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim light and backlit scenes.”

Each smartphone in the OPPO Reno5 Series’ boasts features that will ensure that every photo is bursting with laughter, joy, and frolics – ready to be revisited when needed to evoke nostalgic cheer. Together with a 32MP front camera, 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera, 13MP Telephoto Camera, 2MP Macro camera, and a Color Temperature Sensor, the 50MP Sony IMX766 on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G supports All-Pixel Omni Focus, in which every pixel is used in focusing the image. The result is a significantly superior video and photo shooting experience that provides consistent high-quality images with optimum brightness and sharp focus, even in the most challenging of circumstances – ideal for youngsters who always want to remain in the action.

The youngest member in the Reno5 family is the Reno5 Z 5G, designed and introduced in celebration of the dynamic vibes of the rising GenZ. Adding to the 5G chip and System Performance Optimizer of its Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G siblings, the Reno5 Z 5G also boasts built-in photography features from Ultra Night Video Quad Camera and Dual-View Video, to AI Color Portrait Video and AI Scene Enhancement 2.0. An ideal companion for social media aficionados, the Reno5 Z 5G will enable users to create awe-inspiring content, telling a story with every photo.

The Reno5 Z 5G’s 50MP camera makes shooting the world in true color easy – so users can capture the UAE’s most beautiful memories in the moment, save them and relive them in spectacular quality later. Likewise, they can also take advantage of the smartphone’s quad-camera setup, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle, 2MP Macro and 2MP Mono camera equipped with AI algorithms such as Ultra Night Video and features such as Dual-view video, where users can also use the 16MP selfie camera to sneak in a few proud snaps.

OPPO’s unwavering passion for innovation to benefit humankind comes to life with the OPPO Reno5 Series smartphones. Whether it is commemorating the excitement or sharing a special moment with loved ones, capturing happiness has never been easier or more colourful. With the Reno5 Series, users can shoot, save, and view in maximum colour vibrancy, and dive into an incredible spectrum of emotions – in the palm of their hand – and look good while doing it.