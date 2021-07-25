10 expats split AED 20 million Big Ticket win

On the 3rd July 2021, Big Ticket announced Renjith Somarajan, an Indian national as the grand prize winner of AED 20 Million. In his interview, Renjith stated he shared this ticket with nine of his colleagues. Big Ticket representatives had a chance to interview some of the group members so that the world could learn about their experiences.

Renjith and his colleagues who work at the same hotel, set up a Big Ticket WhatsApp group where they actively take part in the Big Ticket raffle draw every month. The group are all ex-pats from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Iran and are currently all living in Dubai. Six of the team members are Valet Parking assistants, one is a hotel driver, one works in the hotel laundry services and the other two are security guards. As a group they each contribute AED 100 to purchase buy two get one free promotion.

Mr. Bul Bul Ahmed aged 38 from Bangladesh is the safety and security officer at the same hotel. Speaking to the Big Ticket representatives, he said, “It was my first purchase of Big Ticket, and I took part because of my friend. Renjith convinced me and after giving him the money I thought that I had wasted it because of my lack of belief in ‘luck’. During the Big Ticket Live draw I was on duty I opened our WhatsApp group after receiving a lot of notifications and Renjith announced we had won AED 20 Million. My first reaction was to think it was a joke, so I checked online and found out that it was true. I immediately called my wife back home to tell her about the news but until now she doesn’t believe me.”

Mr. Uttam Kumar, 31, from Nepal is another member of the group who is also a valet parking assistant. Mr. Kumar has been living in Dubai since 2015 and has taken part in Big Ticket since 2017. In an interview with Big Ticket, he said “All this time I have been working outside in the sun, sweating during summers with high temperatures. Winning Big Ticket’s life-changing prize is huge for me. I used to buy Big Ticket with different groups but recently I was consistent with Renjith’ s team. Even if I worked twenty more years, I would not be able to save AED 2 Million based on my current salary. I intend to use this money wisely’’.

Mr. Mohammad Mustafa aged 38 from Iran has been living in Dubai since 2007. He recently joined the same hotel as Renjith but did not know him personally. His friend Mr. Manish Kumar is the one who asked him to join the group since they needed one more person. When the Big Ticket Live draw day came, and he had no idea under which name the ticket was registered; therefore, he checked the Big Ticket website to find out the amount that was being given away and he slept. As he slept, his friend Manish called him to tell him that their Big Ticket had won. He said, “I was stunned and could not believe it for a moment, so I checked the WhatsApp group to confirm and could not contain my joy. I met Mr. Renjith at work the next day and we were all overjoyed”. Mohammad Mustafa plans to start his own business back home in Iran.

Manish Kumar, 31, from India who lives in Dubai with his friends has worked as a valet parking assistant in Dubai for the past four years. As a result of the pandemic in 2020, his salary was reduced, and he had to stop working towards the end of the year. When speaking to Big Ticket representative, he said, “I elated after winning, now that we’ve won, we’re able to start a family and even build a house for me and my parents.”

Mr. Karanjeet Nagraj, aged 26 from India, came to Dubai three years ago and started working after a year of searching for a job. Shortly after Big Ticket Grand Prize winner was announced he received a call from Renjith informing him about the winning. Speaking to Big Ticket representative he said, “I am so happy to be a millionaire at my age, it is a blessing, and I am extremely happy. I don’t know how to thank the Big Ticket for changing my life. I will build a new life that is better for my future.”

The 43-year-old Nepalese, Mr. Rabindra Ramabhat has lived in Dubai for eight years. Rabindra is married with two children. In a conversation with Big Ticket’s representative, he said, “I started buying my first Big Ticket back in 2014 and stopped purchasing for around three years and then started again in 2019. I joined the group this year with my coworkers. I immediately called my wife and kids when I received the news that we had won from Renjith , and I knew immediately that it was time for me to resign and head home to be with my family.” Mr. Rabindra shared with excitement.

Indian national Mr. Dilshad Ahmed, 39, is the final member of the group who the Big Ticket representatives interviewed. He has been living in Dubai since 2010 and started taking part in the Big Ticket together with the four founding members of the group before they became a ten-member team. He has always believed in Big Ticket Speaking to the Big Ticket representative he said “I am certain that my family’s life will never be the same after winning Big Ticket”

Congratulations once again to Mr. Renjith Somarajan and his colleagues for winning AED 20 Million with Big Ticket.