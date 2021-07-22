West Zone joins Eid Al Adha festivities with 12-day Eid Al Adha super sale!

The Eid Al Adha holidays are here! As the longest holiday break for all UAE residents continues, West Zone Supermarkets has prepared a massive 12-day sale that extends even beyond the holiday week.

West Zone joins the entire UAE community in its celebrations of the Eid al Adha festivities, with huge discounts on staple products to make their Eid more special and memorable for all of your loved ones.

From July 17 until 28, Filipinos and other UAE shoppers can get to enjoy and delicious food that the entire family and groups of friends will enjoy at their homes – all below AED 15!

These include La Filipina Glutinous Rice, West Zone Fresh Eggs, Nestle Thick Cream, Delight Probiotic Drink, Cheez Whiz Spread, Baskin Robbins Ice Cream, TGI Fridays Chips, Century Tuna, and more!

Shoppers across West Zone Supermarkets are assured of safety as all their staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

