TFT Reach

Al Fardan Exchange celebrates the 123rd Independence Day of the Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

This week, Al Fardan Exchange, one of the leaders in the remittance markets in the UAE, celebrated the 123rd Independence Day of the Philippines to honour and celebrate their customers and colleagues.

The event was attended by the honorable Consulate General of Philippines – His Excellency Paul Raymund P. Cortes.

The President of Filipino Social Club – Mr. Ericson P. Reyes has also attended, as well as many of Al Fardan Exchange’s bank partners.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange said: “On behalf of Al Fardan Exchange, I would like to congratulate the Filippino community in the UAE and abroad on this joyous occasion. 11% of our customers are from the Philippines and it is with great pleasure that we continue serving them and catering to their money transfer needs.”

He adds: “15% of our employees are also from the Philippines and it is important for us to honor their efforts and join them in celebrating their country’s 123rd anniversary.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Chowking’s “Value Kings” offer delicious variety of all-time favorites for as low as AED 15

8 hours ago

Century Pacific Food introduces Birch Tree, its first Probiotic drink in the UAE

9 hours ago

Taste the spice of summer with Jollibee’s Curry-Flavored Chicken Rice Bowl; simmer down with Jolly Tropical Coolers

9 hours ago

Begin your ‘American dream’ of migration in USA’s healthcare sector with PassportUSA

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button