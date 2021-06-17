Al Fardan Exchange celebrates the 123rd Independence Day of the Philippines

This week, Al Fardan Exchange, one of the leaders in the remittance markets in the UAE, celebrated the 123rd Independence Day of the Philippines to honour and celebrate their customers and colleagues.

The event was attended by the honorable Consulate General of Philippines – His Excellency Paul Raymund P. Cortes.

The President of Filipino Social Club – Mr. Ericson P. Reyes has also attended, as well as many of Al Fardan Exchange’s bank partners.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange said: “On behalf of Al Fardan Exchange, I would like to congratulate the Filippino community in the UAE and abroad on this joyous occasion. 11% of our customers are from the Philippines and it is with great pleasure that we continue serving them and catering to their money transfer needs.”

He adds: “15% of our employees are also from the Philippines and it is important for us to honor their efforts and join them in celebrating their country’s 123rd anniversary.”