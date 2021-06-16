TFT Reach

NOW HIRING: Social Media Executives in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Do you spend most of your time scrolling through social media? If you are into creating relatable content and you find  satisfaction in growing likes and followers, then NOW is your chance to do what you love.

We are on the lookout for SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVES to join our growing team at The Filipino Times. Come join us now!

We’d love to hear from you so send in your CV now to [email protected] with the subject line: SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE, and highlight your very own social media accounts and/or the accounts that your have managed in your cover letter.

What we are looking for in a candidate:

– Basic design, photo, and video editing skills
– Good communication and copywriting skills
– Pleasing personality
– Bright and friendly
– Up-to-date with the latest trends

What you will be in charge of:
– Develop social media assets (content and design)
– Manage the social media platforms of the company and its clients
– Create engaging, creative, innovative content for regularly scheduled posts, which engage audiences and promote brand-focused messages
– Optimise social media content effectively
– Audit and analyze social media presences, through monitoring social media metrics, digital advertising costs, and performance, and results
– Stay up-to-date with the latest social media advertising efforts and goals and apply these trends in the organisation’s activities

Why work with us:

The Filipino Times, a fully owned subsidiary of New Perspective Media Group, is the largest digital news platform for Filipinos in the Middle East with 4 million visits every month and the biggest Filipino news media outside the Philippines. TFT is the biggest newspaper for Filipinos in the Middle East, strategically distributed for FREE across the 7 emirates in the UAE.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Malabar Gold & Diamonds redomiciles to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), joins Nasdaq Dubai’s Private Market

23 hours ago

Savor unique flavors of Hindustan, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan at Sthan Dubai

2 days ago

‘Boodle Fight’ returns with authentic flavours, live entertainment and more at The Daily, Rove Hotels

2 days ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance shares best practices in vendor management to its peers in Umm Al Quwain

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button