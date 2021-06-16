NOW HIRING: Social Media Executives in UAE

Do you spend most of your time scrolling through social media? If you are into creating relatable content and you find satisfaction in growing likes and followers, then NOW is your chance to do what you love.

We are on the lookout for SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVES to join our growing team at The Filipino Times. Come join us now!

We’d love to hear from you so send in your CV now to [email protected] with the subject line: SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE, and highlight your very own social media accounts and/or the accounts that your have managed in your cover letter.

What we are looking for in a candidate:

– Basic design, photo, and video editing skills

– Good communication and copywriting skills

– Pleasing personality

– Bright and friendly

– Up-to-date with the latest trends

What you will be in charge of:

– Develop social media assets (content and design)

– Manage the social media platforms of the company and its clients

– Create engaging, creative, innovative content for regularly scheduled posts, which engage audiences and promote brand-focused messages

– Optimise social media content effectively

– Audit and analyze social media presences, through monitoring social media metrics, digital advertising costs, and performance, and results

– Stay up-to-date with the latest social media advertising efforts and goals and apply these trends in the organisation’s activities

Why work with us:

The Filipino Times, a fully owned subsidiary of New Perspective Media Group, is the largest digital news platform for Filipinos in the Middle East with 4 million visits every month and the biggest Filipino news media outside the Philippines. TFT is the biggest newspaper for Filipinos in the Middle East, strategically distributed for FREE across the 7 emirates in the UAE.