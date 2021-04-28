Last chance! 3 days left to purchase Big Ticket’s ‘The Dream 12 Million’ this April 2021

Only 3 days left to buy your Big Ticket series 227 where you could be in with a chance of winning grand prize of AED 12 Million, second prize of AED 3 Million, third prize of AED 1 million and 5 extra cash prizes.

Plus, Big Ticket is giving away the Dream Car Porsche 718 Spyder for the very first time. The last day to purchase your ticket is 30th April at 23:45hrs so make sure you hurry and buy your ticket now. You could be the UAE’s millionaire next millionaire with Big Ticket.

The prize of a Big Ticket is AED 500 inclusive of VAT and if you buy two tickets, you will get the third ticket absolutely free. If you are on a budget, remember that the Big Ticket dream car ticket price is only AED 150 inclusive of VAT. (Note: the dream car ticket is not included in the buy 2 get 1 free promotion).

Big Ticket can be purchased on www.bigticket.ae or visit our in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

The timing for the Big Ticket Live draw series 227 has changed to 5pm on 3rd May. Set a reminder and watch us live on our Facebook or You Tube social media platforms. We have lots of chances for our viewers to win BIG too so make sure to tune in on 3rd May at 5pm.

Prizes Porsche 718 Spyder 6th Prize- AED 80 000 Grand Prize – AED 12 Million 7th Prize- AED 70 000 2nd Prize – AED 3 Million 8th Prize- AED 60 000 3rd Prize- AED 1 Million 4th Prize- AED 100 000 5th Prize- AED 90 000

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Website: www.bigticket.ae

Help Desk contact number: 02 201 9244

E-mail: [email protected]