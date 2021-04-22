TOMS to launch one-day pre-owned shoe recycling initiative this April 23 at Dubai Mall

TOMS celebrates 15 Years of Giving this April.

Through the power of your purchases, together, we’ve impacted over 100,000,000 lives.

Join the sustainable drive on April 23 at TOMS The Dubai Mall store and together let us impact lives.

By recycling pre-owned shoes, we can support solutions designed to address community’s individual needs, making them scalable and sustainable.

#TOMS15YEARSOFGIVING #TOMSME