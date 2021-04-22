Elmart’s online shopping website offering up to 50% off on ready-to-cook and specialty food products for Ramadan 2021

Filipinos who have little time to cook and want to enjoy preparing food at their homes can now enjoy a wide variety of ready-to-cook flavors from Elmart.

Elmart is a one-stop shop for a variety of frozen and chilled foods and other cooking ingredients such as sauces and condiments .

Their Ramadan selections offer up to 50% in discounts on their website, www.elmart.ae giving Filipinos convenience with their selections of delicious meals at budget-friendly prices.

Elmart’s specialties include ready-to-cook items from a range including Filipino, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic and other Asian cuisines exclusively available on Elmart only.

These include Filipino favorites such as Chicken BBQ, Chicken Tapa, Chicken Siomai, Bangus, Fried Chicken Marinated, Chicken BBQ marinated, Samosa, Chicken BBQ Wings, Longanisa, Beef Tapa, Ha-Gow, Spring roll, Buchi, and Wonton, to name a few.

Elmart also has a range of rich variety of dim sums and dumplings like siopao and Siomai and other authentic recipes from the Far East. Elmart also provides customers with the best range of Filipino food online.

Elmart’s dumpling range has all the classic varieties of dumplings like, ha go, gyoza and momo. Elmart delivers frozen food on the dot as being one of the fastest delivery services in UAE and every product is delivered fresh and hygienically at your door steps.

Visit www.elmart.ae to buy and enjoy the best Filipino, Chinese and Japanese and other specialty food online in UAE.