Yllana Aduana unleashes Maria Makiling with her costume for Miss Earth 2023

Miss Earth Philippines 2023 Yllana Aduana wore a Maria Makiling costume to pay tribute to her hometown of Laguna.

Her gown, designed by Patrick Isorena, was to show special honor to the mythological fairy or diwata associated with Laguna’s Mountain Makiling.

Aduana showcased her attire at the national costume segment at Miss Earth’s preliminary contest in Vietnam on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. The ensemble was created out of mostly repurposed materials in accordance with the pageant’s advocacy for environmental awareness and conservation.

Isorena, who also designed the national costume of eventual Miss Universe 2022 winner R’Bonney Gabriel from the U.S.A, posted photos of Aduana’s outfit on his Instagram account.

Yllana is among the 85 total participants contending for the Miss Earth 2023 crown.

The 25-year-old beauty queen’s campaign to win the crown has been successful so far. She made it to the Top 8 Best Bikini, which boosted her chances to be one of the participants waiting for the results at the coronation night on December 22nd, 2023 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

Moreover, she ranks 5th in the ongoing Miss People’s Choice contest.

If she wins the competition, Aduana will join the list of past Miss Earth champions from the Philippines, namely Karla Paula Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).