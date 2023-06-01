Duterte rejects possible drug czar post under Marcos admin

Former President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the idea of becoming the drug czar of President Bongbong Marcos.

“Mukhang hindi na rin tama because there is a president duly elected and it is his duty to enforce the law and solve crimes,” Duterte said during an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Wednesday night.

Duterte adds that Marcos should get the leeway to execute his plans in dealing with the illegal drug problem one year into his presidency.

“In fairness sa mga pulis, ‘yan ang problema. It’s a matter of leadership,” he added.

This was the second time the drug czar post was floated to him by his allies Senator Bato Dela Rosa and Senator Bong Go.

During the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing on the P6.7 billion shabu haul, Go asked Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Benjamin Acorda if Duterte will be appointed as drug czar.

“Kung saka sakali lang…prerogative naman ‘yan ng Presidente, ang appointing authority, kung saka sakali lang, makakatulong ba kung itatalagang drug czar si dating Pangulong Duterte?” Go asked Acorda.

Acorda for his part said that he will be thankful for any support of the national government on the anti-drug campaign.

“I don’t know if I can comment on that kung ano ang magiging setup but anything on the campaign against illegal drugs, I will be supportive,” the PNP chief said.

Go said that he floated the idea because he is worried that the gains of the Duterte administration will be wasted.