7% of Filipino households have OFW – SWS

A recent survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that at least seven percent of Filipino households have an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who is helping in sustaining their family.

The survey was conducted from December 10-14, 2022 showed 75% of the households often receive money from the OFW.

17% of the respondents said that they receive money ‘sometimes’ while 5% said seldom while those who said they never receive money were at 3%.

The survey also showed that 17% of Filipinos want to live or work abroad; that’s nearly 2 out of 10 adults.

Canada leads the list of countries where Filipinos want to work abroad with 16%, followed by Saudi Arabia (12%), Kuwait (9%), United Arab Emirates (9%), Japan (7%), Qatar (6%), and the United States of America (6%).

The survey was conducted using a face-to-face method of 1,200 adults aged 18 and above.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported last year that there were an estimated 1.83 million OFWs.

“The number of OFWs increased by 3% or 53.57 thousand overseas workers from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, OFWs were registered at 1.77 million, of which 1.71 million were Overseas Contract Workers and about 64 thousand were other Filipino workers abroad without valid working visas and work permits,” the PSA added.