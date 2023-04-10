Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to ‘suck his tongue’

Tibetans’ spiritual leader Dalai Lama has issued an apology after a viral clip of him asking a boy to ‘suck his tongue’ triggered backlash on the 87 year-old religious leader.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” he added.

The statement also tried to downplay the incident saying that the religious leader often teases people in innocent remarks and playful ways but he ‘regrets the incident’.

A video showed the Dalai Lama kissing the boy in his lips. The next part of the video showed the Dalai Lama asking the boy to suck his tongue. The boy just smiled and instead allowed his forehead to touch Dalai Lama’s forehead.