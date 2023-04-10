TFT NewsNews

Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to ‘suck his tongue’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy: AFP

Tibetans’ spiritual leader Dalai Lama has issued an apology after a viral clip of him asking a boy to ‘suck his tongue’ triggered backlash on the 87 year-old religious leader.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” he added.

The statement also tried to downplay the incident saying that the religious leader often teases people in innocent remarks and playful ways but he ‘regrets the incident’.

A video showed the Dalai Lama kissing the boy in his lips. The next part of the video showed the Dalai Lama asking the boy to suck his tongue. The boy just smiled and instead allowed his forehead to touch Dalai Lama’s forehead.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 67

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open business in Siargao

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 66

Kiko Pangilinan organizes surprise birthday party for KC Concepcion

2 hours ago
willie revillame rants ogie diaz vice ganda

‘Wowowin’ to go on world tour – reports

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 64

Kris Aquino spends Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby in Newport Beach

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button