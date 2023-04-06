TFT NewsNews

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Likely dates of 4-day holiday in the UAE announced

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

The holy month of Ramadan is slowly coming to an end, which means residents in the UAE should start planning for the Eid Al Fitr holiday. The International Astronomy Center announced today that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on April 21, Friday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan’s full moon will be on Thursday, at 08:36 am local time, while the crescent of the month of Shawwal will be born on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 08:13 AM, and will set 22 minutes after sunset. Therefore, Friday, April 21st shall mark astronomically the first of Shawwal and the blessed Eid al-Fitr,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society said in a separate statement.

The government shall issue an announcement of the official dates. Once these dates are confirmed, residents in the UAE will get a four-day weekend with both April 21 (Friday) and April 24 (Monday) off.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the world as it marks the end of the month-long sunrise-to-sunset fasting period known as Ramadan.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Image

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Radisson Blu Hotel’s super family brunch

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 07 at 10.07.17 AM

Marcos vows continued gov’t initiatives to boost economy

2 hours ago
mpd

PNP rolls out “Bisikleta Iglesia” for intensified security for the Holy Week

2 hours ago
immigration

BI: Airport ops for Holy Week ‘smooth sailing’

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button