Eid Al Fitr 2023: Likely dates of 4-day holiday in the UAE announced

The holy month of Ramadan is slowly coming to an end, which means residents in the UAE should start planning for the Eid Al Fitr holiday. The International Astronomy Center announced today that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on April 21, Friday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan’s full moon will be on Thursday, at 08:36 am local time, while the crescent of the month of Shawwal will be born on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 08:13 AM, and will set 22 minutes after sunset. Therefore, Friday, April 21st shall mark astronomically the first of Shawwal and the blessed Eid al-Fitr,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society said in a separate statement.

The government shall issue an announcement of the official dates. Once these dates are confirmed, residents in the UAE will get a four-day weekend with both April 21 (Friday) and April 24 (Monday) off.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the world as it marks the end of the month-long sunrise-to-sunset fasting period known as Ramadan.