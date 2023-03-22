Two Pinays bound for Congo intercepted at NAIA for suspected human trafficking

Two Filipinas bound for Congo was barred from leaving the country over a suspected human trafficking attempt.

In a GMA News report, the two women who were in their 20’s and 30’s were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last March 7.

The two Filipinos said that they will go to Malaysia first for vacation.

Immigration officers doubted the accounts of the two Filipinas due to inconsistencies in their statements.

“They were unable to answer even the most basic details po ng kanilang bakasyon dahil itong lamang mga dokumento nila ay kabibigay lamang sa kanila right before sila pumasok ng paliparan,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

“Sila palang dalawa ay bound for Congo para doon po magtrabaho. Nirecruit sila allegedly ng isang Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) sa Congo para magtrabaho doon,” Sandoval said.

The BI added that the two Filipinos were promised of P40,000 monthly salary.

“They were offered P40,000 salary, the initial offer sa kanila ay mga staff, mga school o office worker pero when we inquired kung meron silang background sa mga ito, wala raw silang background sa kanilang trabaho,” she said.

They were referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking.

“We want to put the information out there for everyone to know and understand why the immigration is doing stricter interviews for certain departing Filipinos because of the high instances of human trafficking schemes such as this,” Sandoval said.