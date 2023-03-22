TFT NewsNews

Two Pinays bound for Congo intercepted at NAIA for suspected human trafficking

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Two Filipinas bound for Congo was barred from leaving the country over a suspected human trafficking attempt.

In a GMA News report, the two women who were in their 20’s and 30’s were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last March 7.

The two Filipinos said that they will go to Malaysia first for vacation.

Immigration officers doubted the accounts of the two Filipinas due to inconsistencies in their statements.

“They were unable to answer even the most basic details po ng kanilang bakasyon dahil itong lamang mga dokumento nila ay kabibigay lamang sa kanila right before sila pumasok ng paliparan,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

“Sila palang dalawa ay bound for Congo para doon po magtrabaho. Nirecruit sila allegedly ng isang Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) sa Congo para magtrabaho doon,” Sandoval said.

The BI added that the two Filipinos were promised of P40,000 monthly salary.

“They were offered P40,000 salary, the initial offer sa kanila ay mga staff, mga school o office worker pero when we inquired kung meron silang background sa mga ito, wala raw silang background sa kanilang trabaho,” she said.

They were referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking.

“We want to put the information out there for everyone to know and understand why the immigration is doing stricter interviews for certain departing Filipinos because of the high instances of human trafficking schemes such as this,” Sandoval said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 4

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to take action vs divorce, gambling rumors

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 3

Sunken Philippine oil tanker MT Princess Empress found after 3 weeks as spill spreads

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2

‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens to film new documentary in PH

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 22 at 10.47.03 AM 1

Al-Futtaim unveils three major initiatives to democratize the Electric Vehicle Market and pave the way for a new e-Mobility era

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button