UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi one day away from making history

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera8 hours ago

Courtesy: SpaceX/Twiter

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues completed a full rehearsal at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, February 24, in preparation for the scheduled launch on Monday.

On twitter, SpaceX announced that the Crew-6 has completed a dress rehearsal for the launch and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket completed a brief static fire test ahead of the mission to the space station.

Courtesy: SpaceX/Twitter

During the 6-month mission, a total of 250 research experiments will be carried out which will include Al Neyadi conducting at least 20 experiments, apart from the tasks consigned by Nasa and doing maintenance work on the orbiting station.

Al Neyadi will become the fourth Arab in space and the second Emirati in space and on the space station. This mission will also make the UAE the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on a long-term mission to space.

Courtesy: NASA HQ Photo/Twitter

Watch the coverage on www.mbrsc.ae/live and follow the launch of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station on February 27.

Live coverage starts at 7:15 AM (UAE Time) and the mission launch starts at 10:45 AM (UAE Time).

