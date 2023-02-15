Dubai Customs carried out 1,283 seizures at airports in 2022

Dubai Customs, represented by the Passenger Operations Department, announced the implementation of 1,283 various seizures at Dubai airports. This includes 707 drug cases and 268 customs reports during 2022.

Ibrahim Al-Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department, said “We put in our priorities the protection of society from the damage and dangers of prohibited and smuggled materials that destroy the society and economy. [sic] By playing our vital role as the first line of defense for the security, safety, and health of society, and customs centers that occupied with the latest examination and inspection equipment including viscera examination devices”.

He stressed that the department pays great attention in developing the competence of customs inspectors through intensive training courses.

He added, ”Within the Passenger Operations Department, we organized 380 courses and workshops with 274 specialized courses in cooperation with the customs training center, and 106 workshops. Around 834 employees are performing their duties perfectly to facilitate the movement of travellers and to arrest smugglers”.