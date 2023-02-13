Rihanna Back on Stage After a 7-Year Hiatus

After a 7-year hiatus, Rihanna performed live again on stage during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game last February 12, 2023. She sang and danced to some of her hits during a halftime break between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

With a 13-minute set, she performed several of her top hits including “We Found Love”, “Rude Boy”, “Work”, “Diamonds”, and “Where Have You Been”. She said that it wasn’t easy deciding which songs to include in her set, and that it was challenging but it is also a way of celebrating her best music altogether.

Rihanna also graced the stage wearing a bold red jumpsuit, making her baby bump visible for everyone to see. This immediately sparked conversation on social media that the popstar might be again pregnant with her second child. After becoming a mother to her child with A$AP Rocky, she took some time off the music industry and focused on other projects and her motherhood.

But this time, she made motherhood her inspiration to take on the stage again. She said in an interview that becoming a mom makes you feel like you could take on the world — and so she did. She said that it is important for her son to see that she can take a big challenge, like performing in one of the biggest stages in the world which is the Super Bowl.

Fans took their excitement to social media about her long-awaited performance. Is this the start of a new era for the popstar? I guess we’ll have to find out soon.